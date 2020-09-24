Shoppers will converge on northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin once again for the fall edition of the Vintage Shop Hop on Oct. 2 and 3. The Vintage Sock Hop is a self-guided road trip for vintage and antique lovers in the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin region.
Typically, between 300 to 400 locally owned vintage shops, antique malls, women’s boutiques, consignment shops and vintage barn sales are expected to participate in this semi-annual event.
A list of all participating shops can be found at www.vintageshophop.blogspot.com.