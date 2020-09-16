WHITEWATER— The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced that “Vanity Fair” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Thomas Makepeace Thackeray will be offered digitally by the Department of Theatre/Dance.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39368. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets for two or more individuals are $26. All ticketholders will receive an email with a link to view the production on Oct. 19 and will be available for viewing from Oct. 20-25.