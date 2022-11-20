WHITEWATER— The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will present its Gala Holiday Concert on Dec. 3 in Young Auditorium.

This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds from nearly every music department student ensemble throughout the facility. Small ensembles will play throughout the building prior to the performance, during intermission, and immediately following the large concert. All proceeds benefit the Department of Music student scholarship fund. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.

