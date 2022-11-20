WHITEWATER— The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will present its Gala Holiday Concert on Dec. 3 in Young Auditorium.
This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds from nearly every music department student ensemble throughout the facility. Small ensembles will play throughout the building prior to the performance, during intermission, and immediately following the large concert. All proceeds benefit the Department of Music student scholarship fund. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.
Tickets for the general public are $25. Tickets for those over 65 or under 18 are $20, and UW-Whitewater students will be charged $16.50. Tickets purchased at the event will include an additional $2 surcharge. In addition to ticket sales, gifts through the Angel donation program will be accepted. Gifts can be made online at uww.edu/coac/gala-benefit-concert. Alternatively, checks made out to the UW-Whitewater Foundation can be sent to UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main St., CA2031, Whitewater, WI 53190.
On the night of Dec. 3, small ensembles will begin performing at 6:45 p.m. throughout the Young Auditorium and in the atrium of the Greenhill Center of the Arts. The first half of the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include performances by the Brass Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Wind Ensemble. During intermission, various smaller ensembles will perform throughout the Young Auditorium. The second half of the concert will feature the Chamber Singers, Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir. In addition to the festive music, several student groups will be selling artwork throughout the evening, and a limited number of commemorative ornaments will be available for purchase as supplies last.