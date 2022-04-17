JANESVILLE—Thanks to a generous donation from the Studer Family Foundation, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Rock County campus is offering 10 full-ride scholarships to Rock County high school students who will be graduating in May 2022.
At UW-Whitewater at Rock County, the Studer Family Scholarship recipients will be known as Studer Scholars, with the first cohort beginning classes in fall 2022. Scholars will enjoy one year of free tuition and fees, worth approximately $5,300, with the ability to apply for partial scholarships in the second year of their college career.
Scholars also will share the advantages that all Rock County campus students experience: a small college with the resources of the world-class University of Wisconsin System, and a supported path to a college degree with unlimited career and transfer opportunities.
“We are grateful to be helpful to students. Our hope is this financial assistance opens the doors of opportunity to a better life for more people,” said Quint and Rishy Studer, UW-Whitewater alumni who established the The Studer Family Foundation. “This pilot program will help us see if the impact is what we hope it will be and sets the stage for future additional funding. “
The Studers have a long history of philanthropic efforts to support academic achievement and access to college in the Rock County area. In 2012, the couple donated $1 million for scholarships for Janesville high school students who attend UW-Whitewater.
“We can’t thank Quint and Rishy Studer enough for their continued generosity to UW-Whitewater and the greater region,” said Tricia Clasen, interim dean of the Rock County campus. “Higher education attainment not only benefits the students who earn a college degree, but also the local communities who benefit from skilled and talented individuals living and working in the area. The Studer Scholars program will help change lives for the better.”
Quint Studer is co-owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and owner of the Beloit Sky Carp minor league baseball teams. He formerly was a special education teacher at Parker High School in Janesville and was vice president of business development at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He moved on to form his own health care consulting firm, the Studer Group LLC.