WHITEWATER — The public is invited to join the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music for #MusicMondays every Monday at noon with a video performances by various faculty members or ensembles on Facebook. Listeners can join by tuning into Facebook.com/uwwmusic. The music department will fill the lunchtime with a mini-concert to start out the week.
The #MusicMondays series runs through May 18. The schedule is as follows:
April 20 – faculty member Benjamin Whitcomb, cello
April 27 – faculty member, Daffyd Bevil, french horn
May 4 – faculty member, Alena Holmes – Modern Band
May 11 – faculty member, Brian Leeper, Meistersingers virtual choir
May 18 – faculty member, Leanne League, violin
