WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater Continuing Education invites all craft beer lovers, homebrewers and history buffs to "sample" its popular massive open online course (MOOC) "Beer Matters" beginning on May 20.
"Beer Matters, the Sampler" is a free online class, open to anyone 21 and older. The class will take a deeper look at Prohibition and why is it still relevant today. Participants will also have the opportunity to discuss their favorite craft brews, share homebrewing resources and events and get to know each other in the online classroom. Karl Brown, assistant professor of history at UW-Whitewater and former professional brewmaster in the U.S. and Europe, will teach the course.
"Beer Matters, the Sampler" is completely free but registration is required. Beer pairings are suggested each week and the class content will be complemented with a virtual meet up on June 3.
Those interested can register online at http://www.uww.edu/ce/beer-matters. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.