MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced that the following individuals from the Stateline Area are among 3,600 prospective candidates for degree attending May commencement exercises rescheduled for Oct. 10 in Milwaukee.
From Beloit: Anwuar Abdalah, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Michael Alm, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Jennifer Mawhinney, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Gia Stavn, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration.
From Brodhead: Blake Boegli, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science; Zen Johnston, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science.
From Rockton: Kayla Grove, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.
From Roscoe: Kaitlyn Bruckner, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Jenna Martin, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Master of Business Administration.
