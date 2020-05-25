BELOIT — The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., will unlock the drive-up book drops located on the south side of the building and resume their 24-hour availability beginning this week. Returned materials will still be quarantined before checking them in and returning them to shelves, so it may take up to a week for items to clear from patrons’ accounts. These drive-up drops are currently the only way materials are being accepted. All items currently checked out have had due dates extended until June 9. Follow and visit the library’s Facebook page to stay current with updates.