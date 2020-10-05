JANESVILLE – A collaboration of local non-profits are once again partnering to present a virtual discussion focused on social justice and current events. "So You Think You Can Vote" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 via Zoom.
In this program Kate Johnston, assistant professor of history at Beloit College, and Phil Chen, assistant professor of political science at Beloit College, will discuss ways in which the right to vote has been and continues to be restricted in the United States. The program will end with the sharing of important voting information by Lisa Johnson of the League of Women Voters.
The discussion is presented by Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the YWCA Rock County, Community Action, Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Beloit NAACP Branch #3251 and UW-Madison, Division of Extension Rock County and Hedberg Public Library, and the League of Women Voters.
Registration is required. Look for a Zoom link to be posted on the partners’ social media pages.