ROCK COUNTY—United Way Blackhawk Region recently facilitated federal grant money for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) for Rock County nonprofits.
The local EFSP board is responsible for recommending how the funds will be distributed to service agencies in the area and is facilitated by United Way Blackhawk Region President & CEO Mary Fanning-Penny. The local board also consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of S.W.A.N.I., Rock County government, and the Salvation Army Rock County.
At a virtual meeting on June 3, the local board determined grants totaling $162,465; these federal grant dollars were made available through annual EFSP appropriations by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Phase 37, as well as funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As always, the needs within our communities exceed the resources available. We commend the work of the local board to make difficult funding decisions,” Fanning-Penny said. “We are also grateful to the recipient agencies for the important work they do to care for our community, particularly during these uncertain times.”
Combined EFSP grants for Phase 37 and CARES Act funding have been awarded and communicated to the following agencies.
Food programs: Beloit Meals on Wheels $17,000; Caritas $20,810; One Apple Lunch Bunch Program via Milton United Methodist Church $8,245; Salvation Army Rock County $14,200.
Shelter, utilities and adminstrative: ECHO $20,000; Edgerton Community Outreach $4,000; Family Services S.W.A.N.I. $17,339; House of Mercy $24,223; Salvation Army Rock County $11,375; The Micah Project $10,561; United Way Blackhawk Region $3,250; YWCA Rock County $11,462.
