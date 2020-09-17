BELOIT—United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., will host Greek Night Dinner Part 2 from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.
“Our first night was a success so please come back for seconds or thirds, we are not judging,” said organizer Savvas Moutzis.
The menu includes gyro sandwiches, Greek salad and baklava.
People can get a gyro sandwich for $5, or a meal with a side of Greek salad and baklava for $10.
It will be drive-through primarily. The entrance is on Bluff Street by Grinell Hall, with the exit on St. Lawrence Avenue.
The event will be held rain or shine with limited outdoor seating if weather permits.