BELOIT - Beloit area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood at two upcoming blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The first blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on May 18 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those giving blood should be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information or to see a schedule of blood drives in the area, go to the website at www.rrvbc.org.