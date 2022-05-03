Two blood drives scheduled in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Beloit area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood at two upcoming blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.The first blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on May 18 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those giving blood should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information or to see a schedule of blood drives in the area, go to the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Riverside Park Trinity Lutheran Church Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Janesville woman accused of ninth OWI offense Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime