Lots of great things happen on Tuesdays. For example, publishers release new books and the music industry releases new albums (did I just date myself by using the word “album”?) on Tuesdays.
According to www.thefactsite.com, Tuesday is the most productive day of the week for employees, it is considered a lucky day in Judaism, and the second Tuesday of the month is the day that Microsoft releases their updates and operating system patches. There is a retail store called Tuesday Morning supposedly named because that is when new merchandise is put out on floor. Psychology Today tells us that Tuesday night is when we get our most restorative sleep, motor vehicle accidents are least common, it is second best day of the week for healthy eating, and statistically speaking more babies are born on Tuesdays than any other day. I knew I picked a good day to come into this world.
Lots of great things are going to happen on Tuesdays at the library this summer, including our new programming series called Tuesday at Two Tunes, Tales, and Tik Tok. Depending on the week, kids and their families can come to the library to sing and dance along with musical performers (Tunes), hear stories and a make a craft (Tales), or learn a new Tik Tok dance. Of course, Tuesday is just one day, and we have lots amazing programs and events going on during the rest of the week as well.
For more programming information visit us online at www.beloitlibrary.org and like us on Facebook. In the meantime, be sure to check out these titles available at your Beloit Public Library.
All Good Things Happen on Tuesdays by Sade Josephine Corneille. …about a humble director named Zuri who is gathering backstory from the famous screenplay writer, Maajid, for the biopic she’s creating on the lives of him and his four best friends. Working by her side, her younger cameraman, Tiger, shares his youthful point of view. Along with having to listen to Maajid, Zuri also deals with her roommate, Micah, an aspiring self-conscious model. (Book Description)
Eat Like the Animals: What Nature Teaches Us About the Science of Healthy Eating by David Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson. Our evolutionary ancestors once possessed the ability to intuit what food their bodies needed, in what proportions, and ate the right things in the proper amounts—perfect nutritional harmony. From wild baboons to gooey slime molds, most every living organism instinctually knows how to balance their diets, except modern-day humans. When and why did we lose this ability, and how can we get it back? (Book Description)
The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time by Arianna Huffington.
We are in the midst of a sleep deprivation crisis, with profound consequences to our health, our job performance, our relationships and our happiness. What we need is nothing short of a sleep revolution: only by renewing our relationship with sleep can we take back control of our lives. …Huffington explores all the latest science on what exactly is going on while we sleep and dream. She takes on the sleeping pill industry, and all the ways our addiction to technology disrupts our sleep. She also offers a range of recommendations and tips from leading scientists on how we can get better and more restorative sleep… (Book Description)