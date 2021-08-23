Over the weekend, as my husband and I were driving past a restaurant that we haven’t been to before, I suggested that we should give it a try sometime. He said, “Why would we do that?” Um, why wouldn’t we do that? I should probably give a little bit of background here.
Although I definitely have a touch of OCD (OK, a touch might be putting it mildly…), and I like to have things done in a certain way, I also like to break out of the routine and try new things every once in a while.
If the living room couch has been in front of the window for the last 10 years, my brain tells me it is time to move it to the other wall. My husband’s brain tells him the couch is perfectly fine in front of the window. If we have been to the same place for vacation for the past 10 years, my brain tells me to throw a dart at a map and see where it lands. My husband’s brain tells him a hotel room is a hotel room no matter the city it is in. And if you have been married to the same guy for 27 years, my brain tells me… well, in this case, he’s a keeper so no need to try anything new!
Fortunately for me, I can get my “new” fix at Beloit Public Library. Starting in the fall, there are several new programs for kids, families, and adults of all ages. From Toddler Yoga on Friday mornings, and Scrabble Club on Tuesday mornings, to Black Cinema and BIFF Favorites on Thursday evenings, and a Senior Series of programs on Tuesday afternoons, Beloit Public Library has a great selection of activities for everyone.
So leave your couch where it is and visit www.beloitlibrary.org or like us on Facebook for more information on these new programs and many more. In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
The Couch Potato by Jory John and Pete Oswald. The Couch Potato has everything he needs within reach of his sunken couch cushion. But when the electricity goes out, Couch Potato is forced to peel himself away from the comforts of his living room and venture outside. And when he does, he realizes fresh air and sunshine could be just the things he needs... (Children’s Book Description)
Food Lover’s Guide to Wisconsin: The Best Restaurants, Markets, and Local Culinary Offerings by Globe Pequot Press. The ultimate guide to Wisconsin’s food scene provides the inside scoop on the best places to find, enjoy, and celebrate local culinary offerings. Written for residents and visitors alike to find producers and purveyors of tasty local specialties, as well as a rich array of other, indispensable food-related information including: food festivals and culinary events; specialty food shops; farmers’ markets and farm stands; trendy restaurants and time-tested iconic landmarks; and recipes using local ingredients and traditions. (Book Description)
Stuff That’s Loud: A Teen’s Guide to Unspiraling When OCD Gets Noisy by Ben Sedley. … a fun and unique book filled with engaging illustrations to help teens break free from the intrusive thoughts and behaviors that accompany OCD. With this guide, teens will find validation and support, learn mindfulness tips to “unspiral” when OCD gets loud, and live a full and meaningful life.
