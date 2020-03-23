ROCKTON—The Hononegah H.O.P.E. Foundation has postponed its 20th Annual “Touch of Spring” until Saturday, June 13. If, because of the Corona Virus, they are not able to hold the event on that date, then the foundation will ultimately cancel the event for the year.
They are offering patrons and sponsors the option to either confirm attendance for the June 13 date or, if unable to attend, have someone else attend in their place and still be eligible for the cash drawings or donate the funds to the HOPE Foundation and still be eligible for the cash drawings.
To request a refund, contact Kelly Rosik at krosik@hononegah.org or call 815-624-5005.
The ring raffle ticket sales has been moved online to hononegahhope.org through PayPal as they are legally obligated to draw the winning ticket on the date designated on the raffle tickets (April 4, 2020). The silent auction will go live on June 3 at silentauctionpro.com (auction #1177).
