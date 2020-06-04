ROCKFORD — Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, 411 Kent St., Rockford, has announced the reopening of its museum to the public. In accordance with Winnebago County Health Department guidelines, staff and visitors are currently required to wear face masks.
Staff will also sanitize the buildings periodically throughout the day.
Tours will be limited to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and limited to a maximum of 8 guests per tour. Guests are strongly encouraged to reserve a place by calling the office at 815-964-2424 or email Samantha@tinkercottage.com.
