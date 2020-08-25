SOUTH BELOIT —Nature at the Confluence (NATC) Time Traveler Discovery Series has two free upcoming programs available to the public at 306 Dickop St. in South Beloit.
• “Protectors of the Corn Moon: How the Rock River Ho-Chunks Hid 1,200 Fugitive Indians and Mired U.S. Troops During the 1832 Black Hawk War”—1-2 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Presented by Dr. Libby Tronnes, assistant professor of history at Bradley University. The program focuses on the role of the Rock River Ho-Chunk Indians during the Blackhawk War.
After over 1,200 members of the Sauk band led by Black Hawk fled into Ho-Chunk lands and were pursued by over 3,000 white troops, the Rock River HoChunk attempted to thwart violence on their soil and avoid the destruction of their corn crop by guiding both U.S. troops and Sauk band Indians. You’ll learn how White Crow and Whirling Thunder, leaders at Ke-Chunk village located at the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek, played a major part in this crisis. Tronnes’s program will be recorded for viewing online at a later time.
• “If This Land Could Talk”— 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 13. Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg will reveal the people who have lived or worked near the confluence over the millennia. You’ll learn about the people of KeChunk, a large Ho-Chunk village; a fur trader and his family; the founding of the new community called “Turtle”, the Irish workers who built the railroad and a World War I hero. You’ll also learn newly uncovered information about fur trader Joseph Thibault who made his home with his two Native American wives and children along Turtle Creek before mysteriously disappearing in 1839.
The Time Traveler Discovery Series is supported by a grant from the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. To provide for social distancing, attendance will be limited to 20 people and preregistration is required. Register at www.natureattheconfluence.com/timetraveler or call call 815-200-6910 for more information.