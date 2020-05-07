We are in trying times. Each person over the entire world is affected in some way by the pandemic.
Our present world affairs remind me of a situation that occurred in the early 1900s when one person stepped forward and gave the world hope — Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Roosevelt’s legendary statement, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” has inspired me throughout my life.
Today’s world affairs bring to my mind a book, “The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope” by Jonathan Alter.
I wrote the poem, “The Defining Moment,” as a reflection on what is happening today and what FDR did to change people’s behavior, thinking and way of life.
