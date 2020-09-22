Symphony Northwoods in Belvidere holds Vets Roll fundraiser on Thursday
BELVIDERE, Ill. —Symphony Northwoods and Heartland Hospice invite the public to an All-American Hot Dog/Brat Drive-Thru Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at the Symphony Northwoods parking lot, 2250 Pearl St., Belvidere, Ill.
The lunch is a benefit for Vet’s Roll with a $5 suggested donation. It will be drive-thru only.
Blessing of the Animals set at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Beloit
BELOIT —Our Savior’s Lutheran Church has planned a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 in their parking lot at 749 Bluff St. in Beloit.
Pets need to be in a carrier or on a leash. People are required to wear a face mask and keep socially distanced; animals are not.