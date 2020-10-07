BELOIT —Hundreds of items donated by community members for a huge yard sale held in September helped the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) raise more than $10,000 toward keeping the lights and heat on this winter.
More than 500 people attended the yard sale on the RCHS campus, which featured everything from large pieces of furniture to housewares, art, sporting goods and more. Thousands of donated items and the assistance of more than forty volunteers helped make the nonprofit’s first-ever yard sale a success.
However, an additional $8,000 is needed to cover utilities through May, 2021. To make a donation of any amount, visit www.rchs.us and click the PayPal link, call 608-756-4509 or email tmaahs@rchs.us.