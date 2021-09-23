JANESVILLE—Rock County Parks and the Orfordville Public Library have partnered to offer a StoryWalk® at Sportsman’s Park, 3411 US 51, Janesville, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11.

A StoryWalk® transforms the pages of a children’s storybook into signs that are displayed alongside a nature trail so that families can read the story while walking throughout the park.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Recommended for you