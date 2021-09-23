StoryWalk event planned in Sportsman's Park Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—Rock County Parks and the Orfordville Public Library have partnered to offer a StoryWalk® at Sportsman’s Park, 3411 US 51, Janesville, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11.A StoryWalk® transforms the pages of a children’s storybook into signs that are displayed alongside a nature trail so that families can read the story while walking throughout the park.The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Janesville man dies in head-on crash on Hwy 14 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime