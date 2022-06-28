Imagine you are an adult. You wake up on a beautiful summer day in southern Wisconsin. The sun is shining. The humidity is low and there isn’t a cloud in the sky. The entire day is yours for the taking and you are heading to the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market. You get the kids dressed. Your partner grabs the car keys and you grab your market day basket and you head everyone out the door. You find the perfect parking spot and spend the morning searching for the perfect strawberries and the not-too-hot hot sauce for your cookout later in the afternoon.
Now imagine you are a child. Your parents wake you up on a beautiful summer day in southern Wisconsin. You aren’t exactly sure why they did this because you are on SUMMER VACATION, but hey, at least the sun is shining. They make you to get dressed. Okay, fine. You comply because you think the entire day is yours for the taking, but wait, you see Dad grab the market day basket and Mom is looking for the car keys. You are going to the Farmers Market. They find a parking spot like a gazillion miles away, and seriously? Are they really still searching for the perfect strawberry that clearly DOES NOT EXIST? Ugh, at least you can take a nap when you get home. Oh wait, you have to go to a cookout…
Okay back to the adults—no need to worry because Beloit Public Library is coming to the rescue! Join us for Stories at the Farmers Market on Saturday, July 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids and families will hear stories, sing songs, and put their creativity to work with some amazing craft projects. You can still look for the perfect strawberry (it really does exist) and the kids can see that Farmers Markets are really cool places to hang out on a Saturday morning.
In mean time, be sure to check out these books available now at your Beloit Public Library.
Hot Sauce Nation: America’s Burning Obsession written by Denver Nicks. …a journey of discovery, delving into history, culture, immigration patterns, and the science of spice and pain. Through the stories of hot sauce makers and lovers, it explores the unique hold the dark prince of condiments has over the American heart. (Book Description)
Strawberry Love: 45 Savory and Sweet Recipes for Shortcakes, Hand Pies, Salads, Salsas, and More written by Cynthia Graubart. The arrival of fresh strawberries signals the start of summer, the time to visit pick-your-own farms and farmers’ markets to stock up on plump, ripe berries. Strawberry Love celebrates strawberry season with 45 recipes, all beautifully photographed, for enjoying this heavenly fruit, fresh or frozen. (Book Description)
Wisconsin Farms and Farmers’ Markets: Tours, Trails, and Attractions written by Kristine Hansen. With its fertile soil and more than a century of agricultural heritage, Wisconsin ranks #2 in the nation for its number of organic farms, second only to California. From the boho-chic Driftless Region to cherry orchards hugging Lake Michigan in Door County—not to mention pizza farms nestled along the Mississippi River—the Dairy State is the ideal vacation for farm-loving travelers in search of authentic culinary experiences. (Book Description)