BELOIT —The Stateline Family YMCA held it’s annual meeting via a virtual Zoom meeting on Aug. 24. Over 30 Y members, volunteers, donors and staff attended the meeting. Ann
Hankins, CEO and president of the Stateline Family YMCA, acknowledged three members of the community for their service and commitment to the Stateline Community and six members of staff that live out the core values of the Stateline Family YMCA. Newly elected Board Chair Rob Hendrickson also gave a State of the Y address.
Hankins said, ”It was an honor to celebrate staff and members of our community. The hard work and heart put in by our award winners highlights that we are truly better together. This past year has been filled with challenges; but many bright spots also emerged. As the community we serve slowly emerges from isolation, we are even more committed to helping restore the foundation of our community.”
Awards to staff included: Youth Development—Brandie Bishop; Healthy Living Award—Polly Franklin; Healthy Living Award—Sheila Repka; Social Responsibility—Carlos Lopez; COVID-19 Champions—Stacy Hill and Sheila Repka.
Community member awards included: Family of the Year—The Lindsay Family; Volunteer of the Year—Beth Black; Community Partner—First National Bank and Trust.