The Stateline Community Foundation announced the following programs are currently accepting grant applications. All applications must be submitted online.
• The Clinton Community Fund is accepting grant applications. Nonprofit organizations or schools in Clinton may submit an application for a program or project benefitting the Clinton community.
• The Katherine Ann Swain Endowment for Adult Survivors of Abuse and Neglect Fund is accepting grant applications. Individuals who are in need of support to help repair damage done by abuse or neglect may apply.
• The Peggy Neese Endowment Fund is accepting grant applications. Requests should be to support the beautification of the Beloit community.
Visit: https://statelinecf.org/grant-program/ for more details and Community Foundation grant opportunities.