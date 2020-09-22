Saturday, Sept. 26
ROCK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY (RCHS), 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville, Community-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Open rain or shine. Masks required.
Sunday, Sept. 27
ROCKFORD AREA COIN CLUB Coin Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Forrest Hills Lodge, 1601 West Lane Road, Loves Park. For more information, call Gary Melby at 815-977-1962.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclispe Blvd., “Finding Attitude in Historical Events” with author Monette Bebow-Reinhard from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attend in-person or virtually. In-person registration is required at beloitlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Carver-Roehl County Park, Clinton. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations are required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 3
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN, 749 Bluff St., Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. in their parking lot. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Masks and social distancing required.
Monday, Oct. 5
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING virtual presentation “Senior Care and Extra Help” at 1 p.m. To register, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Skelly’s Farm Market, Janesville. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 10
CLINTON FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA (FFA) Alumni will hold a Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jake’s Electric Building, 215 Front St., Clinton. The cost is $10. Drive-thru, take out and delivery only. For delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.
Sunday, Oct. 11
MUSICA MAXIMA gala concert by guest artists Morgan Balfour, soprano, and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano, at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell Ave., Beloit. Admission is free, contributions are welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Big Hill Park, Beloit. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.