Tuesday, Sept. 29
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “Finding Attitude in Historical Events” with author Monette Bebow-Reinhard from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In person or virtually. In-person registration is required at beloitlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Carver-Roehl County Park, Clinton. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required at 608-757-5408.
ROCK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville, Artrageous Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Bob Kimball will highlight his collection of corkscrews and match safes. Food from Wissota Chophouse and music by Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra members. Social distancing and masks required.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.