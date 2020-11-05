Thursday, Nov. 5
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCO-HOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Dr., Janesville. Call 602-580-9602, code 4163133. Teleconferencing also available.
Friday, Nov. 6
BELOIT ART CENTER, 520 E. Grand Ave., First Friday Opening Reception from 5-7 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Artist Program (WRAP) in the main gallery. Kimberly Muller in the Bell gallery.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Register online at nicholasconservatory.com.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Mary Rose will present “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.” To attend, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com for Zoom information.
AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER OF ROCK COUNTY free Virtual Caregiver Boot Camp from 9 a.m.-noon for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one. Pre-register by Nov. 3. To register, call Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615.
ADOPTION AVENUES, INC., 4465 Milton Ave., Suite 104, will host an Adoption 101 meeting from 10 a.m.-noon. All types of adoption will be discussed. Session will meet Wisconsin mandated pre-adoptive training requirement. To register, call 608-563-4488.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday, Nov. 8
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, will hold its annual Smashing Pumpkins event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org. Cost for outdoor activities only is $3 per person.