Saturday, Sept. 26
ROCK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY (RCHS) Community-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the RCHS grounds, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Open rain or shine. Masks required.
Sunday, Sept. 27
ROCKFORD AREA COIN CLUB Coin Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Forrest Hills Lodge, 1601 West Lane Road, Loves Park. For more information, call Gary Melby at 815-977-1962.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclispe Blvd., “Finding Attitude in Historical Events” with author Monette Bebow-Reinhard from 6:30-7:30 pm. In person or virtual. In-person registration required at www.beloitlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Carver-Roehl County Park, Clinton. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. To register, call 608-757-5408.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Saturday, Oct. 3
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff St., will hold a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. in the parking lot. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Masks and social distancing required.