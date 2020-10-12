Tuesday, Oct. 13
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Big Hill Park, Beloit. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 15
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer” at 6:30 p.m. with Director of School Safety Corey Saffold. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
DIVERSITY ACTION TEAM OF ROCK COUNTY will hold a virtual discussion “So You Think You Can Vote,” with Beloit College Assistant Professors Kate Johnston and Phil Chen from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
WILD ONES ROCK RIVER VALLEY CHAPTER educational program at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Entomologist PJ Liesch will present “Common Spiders of the Midwest.” Free and open to the public. Link will be posted online at www.wildonesrrvc.org.
SOUTH CENTRAL CHAPTER OF THE WISCONSIN FARMERS UNION (WFU) will hold an online call-in forum on how WFU’s state policy is developed from 7-8:30 p.m. Email wfusouthcentral@gmail.com to register.
Saturday, Oct. 17
MIDWAY VILLAGE MUSEUM, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, All Hallows Eve Drive-Thru Event from noon-6 p.m. Safe, social distanced trick or treating. $5 per car. Museum members free. Includes 3 trick or treat bags. Additional bags are $2 each. No registration necessary, pay at the gate.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
Sunday, Oct. 18
BELOIT JANES-VILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “From Baroque to Romantic” at 2 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Art Center, 408 S. Main St. Tickets are $20 for adults; $5 for students ages 16 and older; and free for children age 15 and under. Tickets are available online at janesvillepac.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The film is “West Side Story.” Registration required at www. beloitlibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 22
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “Haunted Wisconsin” at 6:30 p.m. with Chad Lewis who will explore the paranormal side of Wisconsin history. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at www.beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street.