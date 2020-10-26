Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
AAUW and THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will hold a virtual event at 7 p.m. Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign will present “Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps program.” To attend, contact aauwjanesville@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, Oct. 29
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Friday, Oct. 30
MIDWAY VICTORIAN VILLAGE, “An Evening of Illumination” from 7-9 p.m. Experience the darker side of Victorian life. Cost is $12 per person and $10 for members. Register by Oct. 29 at tinyurl.com/evening ofillumination.
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS panel discussion “Democracy & Women’s Rights in America” at 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Register at nicholasconservatory.com.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Mary Rose will present “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.” To attend, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com for Zoom information.
AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER OF ROCK COUNTY free Virtual Caregiver Boot Camp from 9 a.m.-noon for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one. Pre-register by Nov. 3. To register, call Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615.
Friday, Nov. 27
DOWNTOWN BELOIT ASSOCIATION Grand Lighted Holiday Parade (In Reverse) from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to drive through the 3rd Street parking lot to view the floats.