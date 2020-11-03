Wednesday, Nov. 4
FABL FILM NIGHT at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “Bad Education” at 6 p.m. No cost, attendance is limited. Register at www.beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Register at nicholasconservatory.com.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Mary Rose will present “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.” To attend, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com for Zoom information.
AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER OF ROCK COUNTY free Virtual Caregiver Boot Camp from 9 a.m.-noon for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one. Pre-register by Nov. 3. To register, call Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615.
ADOPTION AVENUES, INC., 4465 Milton Ave., Suite 104, will host an Adoption 101 meeting from 10 a.m.-noon. To register, call 608-563-4488.
Sunday, Nov. 8
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, annual Smashing Pumpkins event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Register at discoverycentermuseum.org. Cost for outdoor activities only is $3 per person.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Educator and historian John Ulferts presents “WWII Through Veterans’ Eyes” at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is limited and registration is required at www.beloitlibrary.org.