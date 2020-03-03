Tuesday, March 3
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS free beginning carver class from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 E. Court St., Janesville. All material and tools included. Contact Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522 to register.
MCNEEL/FRUZEN FLAG CORPS will have a Scoopie Night from 4-8 p.m. at The Beloit Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road.
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 4
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BMHS CLASS OF 1952 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Tilly’s Pizza, 900 4th St., Beloit. Classmates in the area are welcome. No reservations are needed.
FABL FILM NIGHT at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. “Downton Abbey,” for adults. Refreshments provided.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St. with Rev. David Ewing of Sun Valley Presbyterian.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 5
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT will meet for lunch at noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. Program will be on “Your Garbage-Where’s It Go?”.
THE GATHERING PLACE, 715 Campus St., Milton, will present a free community outreach event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dr. Brian Keyes will discuss the most common causes of hip and knee pain and the latest treatment options for it. Call 844-201-7837 to make a reservation.
FOREST PRESERVES OF WINNEBAGO COUNTY (FPWC) will hold a job fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at FPWC headquarters, 5500 Northrock Drive, Rockford, to recruit for permanent and seasonal employment. Full job descriptions at winnebagoforest.org.
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “A Hundred or So Years Later: Remembering Forgotten Wisconsin Authors of the Early 20th Century,” with John Pruitt at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Tony Farrell will speak on Suicide Prevention. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.
Saturday, March 7
BELOIT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will meet at 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The documentary “Legalize Equality” will be shown with a discussion on the Equal Rights Amendment to follow.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY (WBCGS) will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Creek UCC, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford. Program is “Contemporary Fashion Through the Decades” with Vicki Ruthe Hahn. All interested persons are welcome. For more information, call Diane at 815-543-2287.
BURPEE MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, will host PaleoFest 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Guest speakers, researchers, workshops and activities for families. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for youth. See full schedule at www.burpee.org.
Sunday, March 8
BURPEE MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, will host PaleoFest 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Guest speakers, researchers, workshops and activities for families. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for youth. See full schedule at www.burpee.org.
Monday, March 9
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TALCOTT FREE LIBRARY, 101 E. Main St., Rockton, program at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Aderman from the Attorney General’s office will discuss how to avoid falling victim to scams, identity thefts and more.
CHORAL UNION rehearsals start from 7-9 p.m. at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Registration will begin at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $20. Singers of all abilities welcome, no auditions.
Tuesday, March 10
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 11
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BELOIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, NAACP and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will sponsor a City of Beloit City Council Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes author Tim Cullen at 6:30 p.m. Cullen will talk about “Disassembled,” his book about the GM plant closing in 2008.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave. with Rev. Kenda Roman of New Covenant Life.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 12
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Truman’s Ridge. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (DAR) Beloit Chapter will meet from 1:15-3 p.m. at 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Program is American History Essay winners and ROTC award presentation.
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “Roosevelt’s ‘Brain Trust’ and the Creation of the New Deal,” with Elizabeth Jozwiak, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA ALLIANCE OF WISCONSIN will hold a Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For those with mild memory loss, cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s. Topic is “What’s in a Name?”
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
BMHS CLASS OF 1959 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Cartune’s, 2640 Prairie Ave., Beloit.
CITY OF BELOIT POLICE DEPARTMENT will hold “Cone With a Cop” from 5:30-6:30 at the Beloit Culvers, 2676 Cranston Road. Kids can enjoy coloring and a free single scoop of custard.
Friday, March 13
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emma Clark guitar and vocals. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
BELOIT HISTORICAL SOCIETY will host “Celebrating the Irish: A Putting Down Roots Event” from 1-3 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St. Program by John Sabaka, corned beef and cabbage will be served. Cost is $13 for members; $15 for non-members. Pre-register by March 6 at beloithistory.org. For more information, call 608-365-7835.
SOUTH BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., will host a Family After Hours event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free event where players become living pieces in a life-size Chutes and Ladders game. Refreshments.
Saturday, March 14
BELOIT JANESVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “Obras Maestras Latinas” at 2 p.m. at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Tickets are $20; $5 for students; free for ages 15 and under. Tickets at www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.
Sunday, March 15
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at 3 p.m. with guest artist Matthew Bengtson, performing music of the Viennese Classical period on the fortepiano, in the gathering room at First Congregational Church, Beloit. Admission is free, donations accepted.
SNEAKERS SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville, will host a meat raffle starting at noon to support Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Rock County. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing and gift basket raffles.
BELOIT JANESVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “Obras Maestras Latinas” at 2 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Tickets are $20; $5 for students; free for ages 15 and under. Tickets at www.janesvillepac.org.
Tuesday, March 17
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS free beginning carver class from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 E. Court St., Janesville. All material and tools included. Contact Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522 to register.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time at 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 18
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “Annie.” Refreshments provided.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, with Rev. Carol Wickersham, Director of Community Based Learning, Beloit College.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 19
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The Arc of Protest: Growth, Inclusion and Change in Mid-20th Century America,” with David McKay, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, NAACP and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will sponsor a School District of Beloit School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
CITY OF BELOIT FIRE DEPARTMENT will hold “Fries with Firefighters” from 6-7 p.m. at the Beloit Culvers, 2676 Cranston Road. Kids will receive a free book courtesy of Beloit’s Literacy for Life initiative.
Saturday, March 21
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 will meet at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. For more information, call John Burwitz at 636-841-1111.
BRITISH INTEREST GROUP OF WISCONSIN & ILLINOIS (BIGWILL) will meet from 10 a.m.- noon at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Michael Rehberg will describe the English settlement in Racine County, Wis., where one of his ancestors settled in 1841.
Sunday, March 22
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. Cost is $8, all you can eat.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 25
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at New Covenant Life Church, 515 Bluff St., with Rev. Lucy Wynard of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 26
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The 100 Greatest American Speeches of the 20th Century,” with Richard Haven, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
Saturday, March 28
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Rare Privilege celtic music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Tuesday, March 31
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes author Chris Fink at 6:30 p.m. Fink will talk about his book “Add This to the List of Things That You Are.”
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 1
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., with Rev. Steve Erkel of United Church of Beloit.
WOMEN OF OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Spring Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salads, hot chicken salad, cinnamon rolls, desserts, coffee and lemonade. Cinnamon rolls will be available to purchase. Tickets available at the door; $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, April 2
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
Sunday, April 5
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A duo recital by Iva Ugrcic, flute, and Satoko Hayami, piano.
Tuesday, April 7
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Friday, April 10
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE Tennebrae Service at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave.
Saturday, April 11
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Secret Serenade, classic rock, pop and blues. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 13
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 27
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Paul Pena, modern Americana music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Sunday, May 17
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A concert by Zephyr wind ensemble with David Newman, piano.
Saturday, May 23
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
