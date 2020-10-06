Wednesday, Oct. 7
FABL FILM NIGHT at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. “Shirley.” Register at beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
CLINTON FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA (FFA) Alumni will hold a Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jake’s Electric Building, 215 Front St., Clinton. The cost is $10. Drive-thru, take out and delivery only. For delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Park admission is free. More information available online at www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Sunday, Oct. 11
MUSICA MAXIMA gala concert by guest artists Morgan Balfour, soprano, and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano, at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell Ave., Beloit. Admission is free, contributions welcome.