Wednesday, Oct. 21
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. “West Side Story.” Registration required at www.beloitlibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 22
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “Haunted Wiscon-sin” at 6:30 p.m. with Chad Lewis. Explore the paranormal side of Wisconsin. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at www.beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
WESLEY CME CHURCH, 1760 Shore Drive, Beloit, will be serving chicken dinners from noon–5 p.m. Dinners are $10 each. Call the church at 608-364-4291 to place an order.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
AAUW and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS virtual event at 7 p.m. Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign will present “Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps program.” Email aauwjanesville@gmail.com to attend.