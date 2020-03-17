Wednesday, March 18
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 19
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RETIREES and former employees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations needed.
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH, 1146 Grant St., will have a free community Corned Beef Dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship. For more information, call the church office at 608-365-2652.
ECOLAB RETIREES will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. For more information, call Duane at 608-752-3735.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BELOIT POLICE RETIREES breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 Riverside Drive, Beloit. For more information, call Kurt at 608-365-4145.
Saturday, March 21
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and social time at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
