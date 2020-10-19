Tuesday, Oct. 20
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave. Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. “West Side Story.” Registration required at beloitlibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 22
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “Haunted Wisconsin” at 6:30 p.m. Chad Lewis will explore the paranormal side of Wisconsin. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required.
AAUW and THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will hold a virtual event at 7 p.m. Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign will present “Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps program.” To attend, contact aauwjanesville@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Friday, Oct. 30
MIDWAY VICTORIAN VILLAGE, “An Evening of Illumination” from 7-9 p.m. Experience the darker side of Victorian life. Cost is $12 per person and $10 for members. Register at tinyurl.com/eveningofillumination by Oct. 29.
Saturday, Oct. 31
