Wednesday, March 25
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, March 26
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
Saturday, March 28
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574
Tuesday, March 31
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 1
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, April 2
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
