Wednesday, Sept. 30
ROCK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville, Artrageous Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Bob Kimball will highlight his collection of corkscrews and match safes. Food from Wissota Chophouse food truck and music by members of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Social distancing and masks required.
Friday, Oct. 2
BELOIT ART CENTER, 520 E. Grand Ave., opening reception from 5-8 p.m. for October exhibits from artists Roberta M. Haakinson and Jean Apgar. Social distancing will be observed.
Saturday, Oct. 3
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. in their parking lot. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Masks and social distancing required.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Monday, Oct. 5
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING virtual presentation “Senior Care and Extra Help” at 1 p.m. To register, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.