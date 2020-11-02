Tuesday, Nov. 3
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
FABL FILM NIGHT at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “Bad Education” at 6 p.m. No cost, attendance is limited. Register at www.beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Pre-register at www.nicholasconservatory.com.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Mary Rose will present “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.” For Zoom information, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com.