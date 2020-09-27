Tuesday, Sept. 29
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclispe Blvd., “Finding Attitude in Historical Events” with author Monette Bebow-Reinhard from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In person or virtual. Registration at beloitlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Free Wednesday Walks walking tour of Carver-Roehl County Park, Clinton. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. Masks required.
Friday, Oct. 2
BELOIT ART CENTER, 520 E. Grand Ave., opening reception from 5-8 p.m. for October exhibits from artists Roberta M. Haakinson and Jean Apgar. Social distancing will be observed.