Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
AAUW and THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will hold a virtual event at 7 p.m. Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign will present “Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps program.” To attend, contact aauwjanesville@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 29
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Friday, Oct. 30
MIDWAY VICTORIAN VILLAGE, “An Evening of Illumination” from 7-9 p.m. Experience the darker side of Victorian life. Cost is $12 per person and $10 for members. Register by Oct. 29 at tinyurl.com/eveningofillumination.
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS panel discussion “Democracy & Women’s Rights in America” at 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
DISCOVERY CENTER MUSEUM, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, is hosting “Spooky Science Days” from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Fun, safe and not-too-scary Halloween celebration for youngsters. Events included with museum admission. Advance reservations required at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Register at nicholasconservatory.com.
WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Mary Rose will present “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.” To attend, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com for Zoom information.
AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER OF ROCK COUNTY free Virtual Caregiver Boot Camp from 9 a.m.-noon for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one. Pre-register by Nov. 3. To register, call Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615.
Friday, Nov. 27
DOWNTOWN BELOIT ASSOCIATION Grand Lighted Holiday Parade (In Reverse) from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to drive through the 3rd Street parking lot to view the floats.