Thursday, March 19
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RETIREES and former employees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations needed.
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH, 1146 Grant St., will have a free community Corned Beef Dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship. For more information, call the church office at 608-365-2652.
ECOLAB RETIREES will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. For more information, call Duane at 608-752-3735.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BELOIT POLICE RETIREES breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 Riverside Drive, Beloit. For more information, call Kurt at 608-365-4145.
Saturday, March 21
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and social time at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT EVENING LIONS is having a meeting at 7 p.m. at Boundaries, 3807 S. Riverside Drive. Order off the menu at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Joe at 608-751-5503.
GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER SUBSTANCE PASSING (GRASP) GROUP will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the lobby conference room, #1344.
Wednesday, March 25
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, March 26
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
Saturday, March 28
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BADGER ROCK CLUB will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.at Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Dealers, speakers, demonstrations, kids games, food trucks, more. Free will donation and free parking.
Tuesday, March 31
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 1
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., with Rev. Steve Erkel of United Church of Beloit.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, April 2
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT will meet for lunch at noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. Program will be on “Gardening As We Age.” To cancel your reservation, call Sandi at 815-543-4194 by March 29.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
Friday, April 3
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 7 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
Saturday, April 4
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 2 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
Sunday, April 5
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A duo recital by Iva Ugrcic, flute, and Satoko Hayami, piano.
Tuesday, April 7
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 8
BMHS CLASS OF 1952 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Applebee’s, 2680 Cranston Road. Area classmates are welcome; no reservations needed.
Thursday, April 9
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (DAR) will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Program will be “Mary Todd Lincoln’s Mental Health,” with guest speaker Judy Wobbena.
Friday, April 10
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE Tennebrae Service at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave.
Saturday, April 11
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Secret Serenade, classic rock, pop and blues. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 13
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, drop in family program from 7-9 p.m., “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.” Staff-guided hikes start at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. S’more, campfire.
Saturday, April 25
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
FOUR RIVERS ENVIRONMENTAL COALITION is sponsoring a talk by farmer and author, Joel F. Salatin at 6 p.m. at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. “Healing the Planet One Plate at a Time.” Free event, open the public.
Monday, April 27
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Paul Pena, modern Americana music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Saturday, May 16
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, family program from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., “Campfire Cooking.” Call ahead to guarantee food availability, 815-966-8747.
Sunday, May 17
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A concert by Zephyr wind ensemble with David Newman, piano.
Saturday, May 23
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Saturday, June 6
DISTRICT 1-D LIONS will hold a Fish and Fun Day from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m at Rock Cut State Park, Lions Park shelter and boat ramps, 7318 Harlem Road, Loves Park, for children and adults with disabilities and their families in Northern Illinois. Fishing, boat ride, wagon rides, games, picnic lunch and more. For more information, call Deen Cooper at 815-282-8606.
Saturday, June 20
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, drop in, family program from 1-3 p.m., “Summer Solstice Fun in the Sun.” Experiments and crafts to celebrate the first day of summer.
