Tuesday, March 10
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT EVENING LIONS will meet at 7 p.m. at G5 Brewery, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit. Order off the menu at 6 p.m. For more information, call Joe Murray at 308-751-5503.
GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER SUBSTANCE PASSING (GRASP) GROUP will meet from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the lobby conference room, #1344.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will present, “The Lutheran Church During the Civil Rights Movement,” with Pastor Joe Ellwanger, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. with a workshop from 2-5 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, March 11
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BELOIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, NAACP and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will sponsor a City of Beloit City Council Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes author Tim Cullen at 6:30 p.m. Cullen will talk about “Disassembled,” his book about the GM plant closing in 2008.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave. with Rev. Kenda Roman of New Covenant Life.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 12
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Truman’s Ridge. Free, open to the public. Donations accepted.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (DAR) Beloit Chapter will meet from 1:15-3 p.m. at 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Program is American History Essay winners and ROTC award presentation.
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “Roosevelt’s ‘Brain Trust’ and the Creation of the New Deal,” with Elizabeth Jozwiak, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA ALLIANCE OF WISCONSIN will hold a Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For those with mild memory loss, cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s. Topic is “What’s in a Name?”
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.
BMHS CLASS OF 1959 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Cartune’s, 2640 Prairie Ave., Beloit.
CITY OF BELOIT POLICE DEPARTMENT will hold “Cone With a Cop” from 5:30-6:30 at the Beloit Culvers, 2676 Cranston Road. Kids can enjoy coloring and a free single scoop of custard.
BHS CLASS OF 1948 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Sophia’s, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Everybody is welcome.
BMHS CLASS OF 1958 will meet for lunch and conversation at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations necessary, guests welcome.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host the Katie’s Choice Book Club from 10-11 a.m. “Undiscovered Country” by Kelly O’Connor McNees. Free and open to the public.
NAACP BELOIT BRANCH #3251 will meet at 6 p.m. at 2639 Sunshine Lane, Beloit. Membership is $30 and includes subscription to Crisis magazine.
BELOIT JUNIOR WOMEN’S CLUB monthly meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., in the community room. Speaker will begin at 7 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. The public is always welcome.
MAC’S PIZZA SHACK, 2307 Milton Ave., Janesville, will donate a portion of sales from 4-8 p.m. in support of the programs and services provided by Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County (RSVP). Volunteers will be bussing tables and accepting tips as well. For information, call 608-362-9593.
Friday, March 13
BELOIT HISTORICAL SOCIETY will host “Celebrating the Irish: A Putting Down Roots Event” from 1-3 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St. Program by John Sabaka, corned beef and cabbage will be served. Cost is $13 for members; $15 for non-members. Pre-register by March 6 at beloithistory.org. For more information, call 608-365-7835.
SOUTH BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., will host a Family After Hours event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free event where players become living pieces in a life-size Chutes and Ladders game. Refreshments.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emma Clark guitar and vocals. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
SOCIETY FOR LEARNING UNLIMITED (SLU) will feature Ryan Hahn, DMV field supervisor, from 9-10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Hahn will speak on the documentation needed to get a Real ID. Guests may bring documentation for him to look at. There is no charge.
Saturday, March 14
BELOIT JANESVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “Obras Maestras Latinas” at 2 p.m. at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Tickets are $20; $5 for students; free for ages 15 and under. Tickets at www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
IRISH MARCHING SOCIETY will host PaddyFest from 4-8 p.m. at Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., Rockford. Admission is $10; free for ages 12 and under. Entertainment, Irish cuisine, children’s area. For more information, visit www.irishmarchingsociety.com.
Sunday, March 15
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at 3 p.m. with guest artist Matthew Bengtson, performing music of the Viennese Classical period on the fortepiano, in the gathering room at First Congregational Church, Beloit. Admission is free, donations accepted.
SNEAKERS SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville, will host a meat raffle starting at noon to support Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Rock County. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing and gift basket raffles.
BELOIT JANESVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “Obras Maestras Latinas” at 2 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Tickets are $20; $5 for students; free for ages 15 and under. Tickets at www.janesvillepac.org.
WELTY ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER, Big Hill Park, Beloit, will hold “Leprechauns, Rainbows and Gold, Oh My!” from 1:30-3 p.m. Create rainbows, learn about how rainbows are formed, search for leprechauns and gold. All ages are welcome. Cost is $5 members/$7 non-members. Register at www.weltycenter.org.
MIDWAY VILLAGE MUSEUM, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, will feature two special Women’s History Month lectures at 2 p.m. “The Politics of Women’s Suffrage and the Struggle for Equality,” with Ron Lee, and “Votes for Women: Paving the Way for the 19th Amendment,” with Cindy Herman. Cost is $10 per person, $7 for members and $6 for students.
Monday, March 16
GENEALOGY SOCIETY OF BURLINGTON AND RACINE COUNTY will feature the program “Family History With Tips and Trick Using Old Census Records” from 6-8:30 p.m. at Burlington Gateway Center, 496 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington.
Tuesday, March 17
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS free beginning carver class from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 E. Court St., Janesville. All material and tools included. Contact Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522 to register.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time at 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 18
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “Annie.” Refreshments provided.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, with Rev. Carol Wickersham, Director of Community Based Learning, Beloit College.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 19
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The Arc of Protest: Growth, Inclusion and Change in Mid-20th Century America,” with David McKay, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, NAACP and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will sponsor a School District of Beloit School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
CITY OF BELOIT FIRE DEPARTMENT will hold “Fries with Firefighters” from 6-7 p.m. at the Beloit Culvers, 2676 Cranston Road. Kids will receive a free book courtesy of Beloit’s Literacy for Life initiative.
WILD ONES will meet at 7 p.m. at the Rock Valley College Physical Education Center PEC0110 (lower level), 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. Program will be “The Sedges Your Know, the Sedges You Don’t,” with Dr. Andrew Hipp. Free and open to the public.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RETIREES and former employees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations needed.
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH, 1146 Grant St., will have a free community Corned Beef Dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship. For more information, call the church office at 608-365-2652.
ECOLAB RETIREES will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. For more information, call Duane at 608-752-3735.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BELOIT POLICE RETIREES breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 Riverside Drive, Beloit. For more information, call Kurt at 608-365-4145.
Saturday, March 21
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 will meet at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. For more information, call John Burwitz at 636-841-1111.
BRITISH INTEREST GROUP OF WISCONSIN & ILLINOIS (BIGWILL) will meet from 10 a.m.- noon at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Michael Rehberg will describe the English settlement in Racine County, Wis., where one of his ancestors settled in 1841.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and social time at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Sunday, March 22
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. Cost is $8, all you can eat.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TALCOTT FREE LIBRARY, 101 E. Main St., Rockton, will feature storyteller, Tricia Kelly, who will portray Nellie Bly at 6 p.m. in honor of Women’s History Month.
Tuesday, March 24
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT EVENING LIONS is having a meeting at 7 p.m. at Boundaries, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Order off the menu at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Joe at 608-751-5503.
GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER SUBSTANCE PASSING (GRASP) GROUP will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the lobby conference room, #1344.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host “Census 2020—The 815 Counts! Questions Answered, Myths Dispelled,” from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented in conjunction with the City of Rockford. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, March 25
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at New Covenant Life Church, 515 Bluff St., with Rev. Lucy Wynard of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 26
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The 100 Greatest American Speeches of the 20th Century,” with Richard Haven, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host “Census 2020—The 815 Counts! Questions Answered, Myths Dispelled,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Presented in conjunction with the City of Rockford. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 28
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Rare Privilege celtic music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BADGER ROCK CLUB will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.at Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Dealers, speakers, demonstrations, kids games, food trucks, more. Free will donation and free parking.
Sunday, March 29
BADGER ROCK CLUB will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.at Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Dealers, speakers, demonstrations, kids games, food trucks, more. Free will donation and free parking.
Tuesday, March 31
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes author Chris Fink at 6:30 p.m. Fink will talk about his book “Add This to the List of Things That You Are.”
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 1
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., with Rev. Steve Erkel of United Church of Beloit.
WOMEN OF OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Spring Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salads, hot chicken salad, cinnamon rolls, desserts, coffee and lemonade. Cinnamon rolls will be available to purchase. Tickets available at the door; $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, April 2
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT will meet for lunch at noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. Program will be on “Gardening As We Age.” To cancel your reservation, call Sandi at 815-543-4194 by March 29.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
SSM HEALTH ST. MARY’S HOSPITAL—JANESVILLE, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville, will host a Mississippi Valley Blood Center blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sign up at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Friday, April3
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 7 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
Saturday, April 4
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 2 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
Sunday, April 5
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A duo recital by Iva Ugrcic, flute, and Satoko Hayami, piano.
MEAD-ALLEN VFW POST 2306, 2711 Afton Road, Breakfast Buffet from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 ages 5-12 and under 5 is free. Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, biscuits/gravy, pancakes/waffles, For more information, call 608-362-0299.
Tuesday, April 7
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Friday, April 10
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE Tennebrae Service at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave.
Saturday, April 11
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Secret Serenade, classic rock, pop and blues. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 13
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
JANESVILLE SENIOR CENTER, 69 S. Water St., will host a free informational session from 11 a.m.- noon. Learn about the common causes of hip and knee pain and the latest treatment options available. Lunch will be served. Call 844-201-7837 to reserve a space.
Friday, April 17
ROY CHAPMAN ANDREWS SOCIETY will present its Distinguished Explorer Award at 4:30 p.m. in Wilson Theatre of Mayer Hall on the Beloit College campus. Recipient, Egyptologist Sarah Parcak, will give her acceptance lecture, “Towards an Inclusive Future of the Past: How to Make Archaeology for Everyone.” Free and open to the public.
Saturday, April 25
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
FOUR RIVERS ENVIRONMENTAL COALITION is sponsoring a talk by farmer and author, Joel F. Salatin at 6 p.m. at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. “Healing the Planet One Plate at a Time.” Free event, open the public.
Monday, April 27
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Paul Pena, modern Americana music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Sunday, May 17
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A concert by Zephyr wind ensemble with David Newman, piano.
Saturday, May 23
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Saturday, June 6
DISTRICT 1-D LIONS will hold a Fish and Fun Day from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m at Rock Cut State Park, Lions Park shelter and boat ramps, 7318 Harlem Road, Loves Park, for children and adults with disabilities and their families in Northern Illinois. Fishing, boat ride, wagon rides, games, picnic lunch and more. For more information, call Deen Cooper at 815-282-8606.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.