Friday, Oct. 2
BELOIT ART CENTER, 520 E. Grand Ave., opening reception from 5-8 p.m. for October exhibits from watercolor artists Roberta M. Haakinson and Jean Apgar. Social distancing will be observed.
Saturday, Oct. 3
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. in their parking lot. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Masks and social distancing required.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Monday, Oct. 5
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING virtual presentation “Senior Care and Extra Help” at 1 p.m. To register, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Skelly’s Farm Market, Janesville. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. To register, call 608-757-5408.
FABL FILM NIGHT at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The film is “Shirley.” Registration is required at www.beloitlibrary.org.