Monday, March 16
GENEALOGY SOCIETY OF BURLINGTON AND RACINE COUNTY will feature the program “Family History With Tips and Trick Using Old Census Records” from 6-8:30 p.m. at Burlington Gateway Center, 496 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington.
Tuesday, March 17
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS free beginning carver class from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 E. Court St., Janesville. All material and tools included. Contact Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522 to register.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time at 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 18
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “Annie.” Refreshments provided.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, with Rev. Carol Wickersham, Director of Community Based Learning, Beloit College.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 19
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The Arc of Protest: Growth, Inclusion and Change in Mid-20th Century America,” with David McKay, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, NAACP and LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will sponsor a School District of Beloit School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
CITY OF BELOIT FIRE DEPARTMENT will hold “Fries with Firefighters” from 6-7 p.m. at the Beloit Culvers, 2676 Cranston Road. Kids will receive a free book courtesy of Beloit’s Literacy for Life initiative.
WILD ONES will meet at 7 p.m. at the Rock Valley College Physical Education Center PEC0110 (lower level), 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. Program will be “The Sedges Your Know, the Sedges You Don’t,” with Dr. Andrew Hipp. Free and open to the public.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RETIREES and former employees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations needed.
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH, 1146 Grant St., will have a free community Corned Beef Dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship. For more information, call the church office at 608-365-2652.
ECOLAB RETIREES will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. For more information, call Duane at 608-752-3735.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BELOIT POLICE RETIREES breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 Riverside Drive, Beloit. For more information, call Kurt at 608-365-4145.
Saturday, March 21
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and social time at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
BRITISH INTEREST GROUP OF WISCONSIN & ILLINOIS (BIGWILL) will meet from 10 a.m.- noon at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Michael Rehberg will describe the English settlement in Racine County, Wis., where one of his ancestors settled in 1841.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 will meet at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. For more information, call John Burwitz at 636-841-1111.
.
Sunday, March 22
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT 623 breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville. Cost is $8, all you can eat.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TALCOTT FREE LIBRARY, 101 E. Main St., Rockton, will feature storyteller, Tricia Kelly, who will portray Nellie Bly at 6 p.m. in honor of Women’s History Month.
Tuesday, March 24
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
BELOIT EVENING LIONS is having a meeting at 7 p.m. at Boundaries, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Order off the menu at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Joe at 608-751-5503.
GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER SUBSTANCE PASSING (GRASP) GROUP will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the lobby conference room, #1344.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host “Census 2020—The 815 Counts! Questions Answered, Myths Dispelled,” from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented in conjunction with the City of Rockford. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, March 25
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at New Covenant Life Church, 515 Bluff St., with Rev. Lucy Wynard of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 26
CEDAR CREST LECTURE SERIES hosted by UW-W Continuing Education will present “The 100 Greatest American Speeches of the 20th Century,” with Richard Haven, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest Inc., 1702 S. River Road, Janesville.
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will host “Census 2020—The 815 Counts! Questions Answered, Myths Dispelled,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Presented in conjunction with the City of Rockford. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 28
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Rare Privilege celtic music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BADGER ROCK CLUB will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.at Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Dealers, speakers, demonstrations, kids games, food trucks, more. Free will donation and free parking.
Sunday, March 29
BADGER ROCK CLUB will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.at Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. Dealers, speakers, demonstrations, kids games, food trucks, more. Free will donation and free parking.
Tuesday, March 31
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes author Chris Fink at 6:30 p.m. Fink will talk about his book “Add This to the List of Things That You Are.”
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 1
DELAVAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, will hold a Lent Devotion and Luncheon at noon. Short devotion in the sanctuary followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. A free will offering will be taken for local charities.
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., with Rev. Steve Erkel of United Church of Beloit.
WOMEN OF OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Spring Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salads, hot chicken salad, cinnamon rolls, desserts, coffee and lemonade. Cinnamon rolls will be available to purchase. Tickets available at the door; $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, April 2
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT will meet for lunch at noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. Program will be on “Gardening As We Age.” To cancel your reservation, call Sandi at 815-543-4194 by March 29.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
SSM HEALTH ST. MARY’S HOSPITAL—JANESVILLE, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville, will host a Mississippi Valley Blood Center blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sign up at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Friday, April3
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 7 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
Saturday, April 4
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
THE ROCKFORD DANCE COMPANY will perform Cinderella at 2 p.m. at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rockforddancecompany.com.
OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH (OLA) will hold their Spring Fling fundraiser from 5:30-10 p.m. at La Casa Grande Banquet Room, 618 4th St., Beloit. Music by BMHS Jazz Band, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, buffet dinner, raffle, live/silent auctions. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. To purchase, call 608-365-4014.
Sunday, April 5
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A duo recital by Iva Ugrcic, flute, and Satoko Hayami, piano.
MEAD-ALLEN VFW POST 2306, 2711 Afton Road, Breakfast Buffet from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 ages 5-12 and under 5 is free. Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, biscuits/gravy, pancakes/waffles, For more information, call 608-362-0299.
Tuesday, April 7
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, April 8
BMHS CLASS OF 1952 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Applebee’s, 2680 Cranston Road. Area classmates are welcome; no reservations needed.
Friday, April 10
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE Tennebrae Service at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave.
Saturday, April 11
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Secret Serenade, classic rock, pop and blues. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Monday, April 13
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
JANESVILLE SENIOR CENTER, 69 S. Water St., will host a free informational session from 11 a.m.- noon. Learn about the common causes of hip and knee pain and the latest treatment options available. Lunch will be served. Call 844-201-7837 to reserve a space.
Friday, April 17
ROY CHAPMAN ANDREWS SOCIETY will present its Distinguished Explorer Award at 4:30 p.m. in Wilson Theatre of Mayer Hall on the Beloit College campus. Recipient, Egyptologist Sarah Parcak, will give her acceptance lecture, “Towards an Inclusive Future of the Past: How to Make Archaeology for Everyone.” Free and open to the public.
Saturday, April 18
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, drop in family program from 7-9 p.m., “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.” Staff-guided hikes start at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. S’more, campfire.
Saturday, April 25
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
FOUR RIVERS ENVIRONMENTAL COALITION is sponsoring a talk by farmer and author, Joel F. Salatin at 6 p.m. at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. “Healing the Planet One Plate at a Time.” Free event, open the public.
Monday, April 27
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Paul Pena, modern Americana music. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Saturday, May 16
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, family program from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., “Campfire Cooking.” Call ahead to guarantee food availability, 815-966-8747.
Sunday, May 17
MUSICA MAXIMA will perform at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. A concert by Zephyr wind ensemble with David Newman, piano.
Saturday, May 23
KATIE’S CUP, 502 7th St., Rockford, will feature Emerald Wind on harp and flute. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Saturday, June 6
DISTRICT 1-D LIONS will hold a Fish and Fun Day from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m at Rock Cut State Park, Lions Park shelter and boat ramps, 7318 Harlem Road, Loves Park, for children and adults with disabilities and their families in Northern Illinois. Fishing, boat ride, wagon rides, games, picnic lunch and more. For more information, call Deen Cooper at 815-282-8606.
Saturday, June 20
ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT’S ATWOOD CENTER, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford, will hold a free, drop in, family program from 1-3 p.m., “Summer Solstice Fun in the Sun.” Experiments and crafts to celebrate the first day of summer.
