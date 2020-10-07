Saturday, Oct. 10
CLINTON FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA (FFA) Alumni will hold a Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jake’s Electric Building, 215 Front St., Clinton. The cost is $10. Drive-thru, take out and delivery only. For delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
Sunday, Oct. 11
MUSICA MAXIMA gala concert by guest artists Morgan Balfour, soprano, and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano, at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell Ave., Beloit. Admission is free, contributions are welcome.
HOO’S WOODS “Hawks and Harvest” program from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tallgrass Prairies, 3129 County Road N., Milton. Cost is $10 per person. Register at hooswoods.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Big Hill Park, Beloit. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 15
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer” at 6:30 p.m. with Director of School Safety Corey Saffold. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
DIVERSITY ACTION TEAM OF ROCK COUNTY will hold a virtual discussion “So You Think You Can Vote,” with Beloit College Assistant Professors Kate Johnston and Phil Chen from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For information, visit datrockco.org.