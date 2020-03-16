Tuesday, March 17
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS free beginning carver class from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 419 E. Court St., Janesville. All material and tools included. Contact Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522 to register.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time at 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, March 18
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, March 19
BELOIT NOON LIONS board meeting is at 11 a.m. with their regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
BELOIT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RETIREES and former employees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. No reservations needed.
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH, 1146 Grant St., will have a free community Corned Beef Dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship. For more information, call the church office at 608-365-2652.
ECOLAB RETIREES will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. For more information, call Duane at 608-752-3735.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BELOIT POLICE RETIREES breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 Riverside Drive, Beloit. For more information, call Kurt at 608-365-4145.
Saturday, March 21
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and social time at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Monday, March 23
OLD STONE CHURCH, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Substance Abuse/Suicide Grief Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street.
BELOIT EVENING LIONS is having a meeting at 7 p.m. at Boundaries, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Order off the menu at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Joe at 608-751-5503.
GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER SUBSTANCE PASSING (GRASP) GROUP will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the lobby conference room, #1344.
Wednesday, March 25
COMMUNITY LENTEN WORSHIP SERVICE at 7 p.m. at New Covenant Life Church, 515 Bluff St., with Rev. Lucy Wynard of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday, March 26
BELOIT NOON LIONS regular meeting is at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Highway 51. Rose sales progress will be discussed. Lunch will follow downstairs.
THURSDAY MORNING AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION GROUP will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the first floor lobby conference room, #1337. Open to anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. For more information, call Tracy Burtis at 608-346-9574.
