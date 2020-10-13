Wednesday, Oct. 14
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Big Hill Park. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. No cost, reservations required. Call 608-757-5408 to register.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Thursday, Oct. 15
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer” at 6:30 p.m. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at www.beloitlibrary.org.
WILD ONES ROCK RIVER VALLEY CHAPTER educational program at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Entomologist PJ Liesch will present “Common Spiders of the Midwest.” Free and open to the public. Link will be posted at www.wildonesrrvc.org.
SOUTH CENTRAL CHAP-TER OF THE WISCONSIN FARMERS UNION (WFU) will hold an online call-in forum on how WFU’s state policy is developed from 7-8:30 p.m. Register by emailing wfusouthcentral@gmail.com.
DIVERSITY ACTION TEAM OF ROCK COUNTY will hold a virtual discussion “So You Think You Can Vote,” with Kate Johnston and Phil Chen from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
MIDWAY VILLAGE MUSEUM, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, All Hallows Eve drive-thru event from noon-6 p.m. Social distanced trick or treating. $5 per car. Museum members free. Includes 3 trick or treat bags. Additional bags are $2 each. No registration necessary, pay at the gate.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Sunday, Oct. 18
BELOIT JANESVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will perform “From Baroque to Romantic” at 2 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Art Center, 408 S. Main St. Tickets at janesvillepac.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD: GREAT MUSICALS at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Film is “West Side Story.” Registration required at beloitlibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 22
BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 605 Eclipse Blvd., “Haunted Wisconsin” at 6:30 p.m. with Chad Lewis who will explore the paranormal side of Wisconsin history. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
AAUW and THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will hold a virtual event at 7 p.m. Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign will present “Gerrymandering vs. Fair Maps program.” To attend, contact aauwjanesville@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Saturday, Oct. 31
THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS panel discussion “Democracy & Women’s Rights in America” at 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration for in-person required at beloitlibrary.org.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/fallonthefarm.
Saturday, Nov. 7
NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY, 1354 N. 2nd St., will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 3:30-5 p.m. All activities are included with event fees. Register at nicholasconservatory.com.