Monday, Oct. 5
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING virtual presentation “Senior Care and Extra Help” at 1 p.m. To register, call Lachel Fowler at 608-757-5414.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required. District Al-Anon Helpline is 608-756-1720.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ROCK COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING Wednesday Walks walking tour of Skelly’s Farm Market, Janesville. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to meet guide Jennifer McIlhone. There is no cost, reservations required. To register, call 608-757-5408.
FABL FILM NIGHT at 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. “Shirley.” Registration required at beloitlibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks required.
Saturday, Oct. 10
CLINTON FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA (FFA) Alumni will hold a Pork Chop Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jake’s Electric Building, 215 Front St., Clinton. The cost is $10. Drive-thru, take out and delivery only. For delivery in the Village of Clinton, call 608-290-7689.
LOCKWOOD PARK, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford, “Fall on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and paid family activities. Information at www.lockwoodpark.com/ fallonthefarm.
Sunday, Oct. 11
MUSICA MAXIMA gala concert by guest artists Morgan Balfour, soprano, and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano, at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell Ave., Beloit. Admission is free, contributions welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
AL-ANON will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Masks required.