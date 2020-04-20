JANESVILLE—Caregivers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville have been humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support that community members and local businesses have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 16, everything from pizzas and pastries to large boxes of hand sanitizer, surgical gloves, extra beds and even face shields and N95 respirators have been received.
“Fire departments, orthodontists, schools, individuals and businesses have all offered their assistance during this difficult time,” said SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville President Eric Thornton. “We are so thankful.”
Over 350 homemade masks have been delivered by community members thus far, and more are arriving each day. The homemade masks are being utilized by non-patient facing staff to help ensure that the appropriate medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies remain available for physicians and nurses.
Homemade masks are also being sent home with recovering patients, as appropriate, to better protect themselves and their families. Anyone interested in creating homemade masks or mask headbands may receive more information, including preferred patterns, by emailing St. Mary’s Foundation—Janesville Director Dona Hohensee at Foundation.Janesville@ssmhealth.com or by calling 608-373-8015.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville has established an Emergency Response Fund and is continuing to accepting donations of the following items, in original and unopened packaging: N95 masks; Regular surgical and procedure masks (ear loop or tie); Thermometers: infrared and forehead models with disposable covers; Footwear covers; Surgical or exam gloves; Disposable isolation gowns; Face shields; Goggles or eye protection; Hand sanitizer in bottles or bulk; Sanitizing wipes (PDI, Clorox, etc.) and Nasopharyngeal swabs (nasal type, not Q-Tip-type cotton swabs).
